Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: 'Destined for War,' 'Hot Pants in Hollywood,' 'Wonder Woman'

By Lake Effect 12 minutes ago

Monday on Lake Effect

Are our respective economic fortunes pushing the United States and China towards war? What an ancient Greek tells us about the dynamic. Later, Milwaukee native and former TV writer Susan Silver describes her Hollywood memoir, Hot Pants in Hollywood. And a film critic contextualizes the success of Wonder Woman and its director.

Guests:

  • Graham Allison, author, Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’ Trap?
  • Susan Silver, author, Hot Pants in Hollywood: Sex, Secrets, and Sitcoms
  • Mike Trinklein, filmmaker
  • Ryan Jay, film critic

