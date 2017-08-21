Monday on Lake Effect: Future of DACA, Witness Intimidation, Staring at the Sun

Monday on Lake Effect:
A Racine high school student discusses how the immigration debate brewing in the United States will impact her future. Later, the inside story of the Journal Sentinel’s week-long series on witness intimidation. Then, why looking at the sun in an eclipse is so dangerous and the realities of being a U.S. spy during the Cold War.
Guests:
- Fernanda Jiminez, Youth Empowered in the Struggle
- John Diedrich & Ashley Luthern, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Dr. Tomas Connor, Jr., Wisconsin Eye Institute
- Werne Juretzko, US Army’s G-2 Intelligence Service veteran; Francis Gary Powers, Jr., son of American U2 pilot Francis Gary Powers