Monday on Lake Effect: 'A Message From Jessie,' On That Note, Lewis Black

Monday on Lake Effect:
We meet Hartford resident Buck Blodgett, who tirelessly works on behalf of a cause his late daughter championed - ending male-on-female violence. Later, an in-studio performance of Beethoven by a viola and cello duet... and political comedian Lewis Black rants in advance of a couple of shows' worth of ranting this week at the Pabst Theater.
Guests:
- Buck Blodgett, author, A Message from Jessie
- Robert Cohen and Juan-Miguel Hernandez, Fine Arts Quartet
- Lewis Black, comedian