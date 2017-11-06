Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: 'A Message From Jessie,' On That Note, Lewis Black

By Lake Effect 37 minutes ago

Monday on Lake Effect:

We meet Hartford resident Buck Blodgett, who tirelessly works on behalf of a cause his late daughter championed - ending male-on-female violence. Later, an in-studio performance of Beethoven by a viola and cello duet... and political comedian Lewis Black rants in advance of a couple of shows' worth of ranting this week at the Pabst Theater.

Guests:

  • Buck Blodgett, author, A Message from Jessie
  • Robert Cohen and Juan-Miguel Hernandez, Fine Arts Quartet
  • Lewis Black, comedian