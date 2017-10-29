Monday on Lake Effect: 'Murder in Milwaukee,' 'Running with Mindfulness,' 'Total Cat Mojo'

Monday on Lake Effect:
We discuss the recent BBC documentary Murder in Milwaukee. Then, Fit for You explores dynamic running therapy and what it can do for patients. And ahead of his Wednesday visit to Milwaukee, we chat with cat whisperer Jackson Galaxy about how to best live with the small tigers we call house cats.
Guests:
- Shawnda Payne and Thaddeus Ashford, two of the featured subjects in the BBC documentary Murder in Milwaukee
- William Pullen, author, Running with Mindfulness: Dynamic Running Therapy to Improve Low-mood, Anxiety, Stress, and Depression
- Jackson Galaxy, author, Total Cat Mojo