Monday on Lake Effect: 'My Son Wears Heels,' 'Grace and Style,' 'As Good As Gone'

Monday on Lake Effect:

On an all-books edition of the show, we meet Milwaukee native Julie Tarney, whose new book shares her journey as the parent of a transgender child, and the positive example she hopes it will set. Later, YouTube star Grace Helbig explains how her quirky video style developed. And the cowboy at the center of Milwaukee Larry Watson’s latest novel doesn’t think of himself in iconic terms – a trait Watson remembers in his grandfather.

Guests:

Julie Tarney, author, My Son Wears Heels

Grace Helbig, author, Grace and Style: The Art of Pretending You Have It

Larry Watson, author, As Good As Gone

Segments: