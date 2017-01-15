Monday on Lake Effect: A Nation Engaged, Fight Over ACA, Fab Lab

Monday on Lake Effect:

NPR’s Don Gonyea hosted Milwaukee’s participation in A Nation Engaged last week. He and Mitch Teich discuss the many unknowns about how the media will be able to cover the Trump administration. Then, we hear some excerpts from Milwaukee’s Nation Engaged event. Later, Essayist Avi Lank weighs in on the fight over the Affordable Care Act, and we learn about an engineering academy at South Milwaukee High School.

Guests: