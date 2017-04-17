Monday on Lake Effect: 'No Impact Man,' Marathoner Kathrine Switzer, 'Jake the Fake'

Monday on Lake Effect:
As Earth Week begins "No Impact Man," Colin Beavan, talks about what’s behind his effort to reduce our collective footprint. Plus, what’s kept legendary marathoner Kathrine Switzer lacing up her running shoes since the age of 12. And cartoonist Keith Knight talks about his long-running autobiographical comic and his latest project - the hilarious drawings in a new kids’ book based on comedian Craig Robinson’s life story.
Guests:
- Colin Beavan, environmental writer
- Kathrine Switzer, marathoner
- Keith Knight, cartoonist