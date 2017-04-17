Related Program: 
Monday on Lake Effect: 'No Impact Man,' Marathoner Kathrine Switzer, 'Jake the Fake'

Monday on Lake Effect

As Earth Week begins "No Impact Man," Colin Beavan, talks about what’s behind his effort to reduce our collective footprint. Plus, what’s kept legendary marathoner Kathrine Switzer lacing up her running shoes since the age of 12. And cartoonist Keith Knight talks about his long-running autobiographical comic and his latest project - the hilarious drawings in a new kids’ book based on comedian Craig Robinson’s life story.

Guests:

  • Colin Beavan, environmental writer
  • Kathrine Switzer, marathoner
  • Keith Knight, cartoonist

Milwaukee Students Challenge Themselves to Consume Less, Create Less Waste

UW-Milwaukee student Jessica Hufford spearheaded the first week-long No Impact Challenge on campus last year. She's working to get more students involved this year.

"The way the challenge works is that there is a theme for each day, consumption on Sunday, trash Monday, etc. and the challenge builds on itself throughout the week to ease into sustainable living," Hufford says.

Marathoner Kathrine Switzer Encourages All Women to Be 'Fearless,' One Step at a Time

By & May 18, 2016
Photo by Boston Herald / kathrineswitzer.com

Unless you are familiar with American running history, the name Kathrine Switzer may be unfamiliar. But if you are a woman who has ever entered and ran a 5K, half marathon or full, you can thank Switzer.