Monday on Lake Effect: 'The Serengeti Rules,' Memory Research, Aging & Exercise, Big Data Ethics

By Lake Effect 10 minutes ago
Monday on Lake Effect:

Today on the show, we celebrate all things science with a look back at some of our favorite conversations. First, writer and Sean Carroll talks about his latest book, The Serengeti Rules: The Quest to Discover How Life Works and Why it Matters. Then, a recent study looks at the way our minds store and recall short-term memories. Later, while getting older isn’t for the faint hearted, it turns out it’s not for the faint muscled either. And a local researcher talks about the ethical issues with the data you generate online and how it can be used.

Guests:

  • Sean Carroll, author, The Serengeti Rules: The Quest to Discover How Life Works and Why it Matters
  • Brad Postle, professor of psychology and psychiatry, UW-Madison
  • Dr. Sandra Hunter and Dr. Robert Fitts, Marquette University
  • Michael Zimmer, director, Center for Information Policy Research

Related Content

'The Serengeti Rules': Utilizing Nature's Common Logic for Change

By & Oct 3, 2016
Sean Carroll is the Alan Wilson Professor of Molecular Biology and Genetics at UW-Madison, and author of the new book, The Serengeti Rules: The Quest to Discover How Life Works and Why It Matters. His book uses true stories of scientific discovery to explain how scientists connected the dots and came to understand that all of life is interconnected. 

Experiment Brings Abandoned Memories Back to Mind

By Dec 2, 2016
We all wish we had better powers of recollection. We have all experienced the momentary panic of forgetting where we dropped our keys or reading glasses, or having a thought – a word or a name or a concept - just out of reach.

Fit For You: Aging & Exercise

By Dec 8, 2015
The old saying goes that nothing is certain but death and taxes. We can add another certainty to that list: our muscles will weaken and even atrophy as we age, unless we take care of them by strength building and exercise. In other words, you really do need to move it, or you will lose it.

Big Data Research Creates Ethical Concerns

By Sep 12, 2016
Every time you post to Twitter or Facebook, these sites are collecting data about you. At this point you ought to expect that by participating in social media sites, you’re giving up some of your privacy. It’s just the name of the game.

Some see big data from social media sites as a god send for researchers - a perfect way to study social habits with huge numbers of people. But what happens when that data with your personal details still attached is published for a study, for the world to see?