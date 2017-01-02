Monday on Lake Effect: 'The Serengeti Rules,' Memory Research, Aging & Exercise, Big Data Ethics

Monday on Lake Effect:
Today on the show, we celebrate all things science with a look back at some of our favorite conversations. First, writer and Sean Carroll talks about his latest book, The Serengeti Rules: The Quest to Discover How Life Works and Why it Matters. Then, a recent study looks at the way our minds store and recall short-term memories. Later, while getting older isn’t for the faint hearted, it turns out it’s not for the faint muscled either. And a local researcher talks about the ethical issues with the data you generate online and how it can be used.
Guests:
- Sean Carroll, author, The Serengeti Rules: The Quest to Discover How Life Works and Why it Matters
- Brad Postle, professor of psychology and psychiatry, UW-Madison
- Dr. Sandra Hunter and Dr. Robert Fitts, Marquette University
- Michael Zimmer, director, Center for Information Policy Research