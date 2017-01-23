Monday on Lake Effect: Women's March on Washington, 'Many Faces, One Humanity,' Quinceañeras

Monday on Lake Effect:
Producer Joy Powers reports from the Women’s March on Washington, and introduces us to some Wisconsinites who made the trip. Then, a Milwaukee project celebrates what all of us have in common. Plus we learn about a Milwaukee spin on a traditional Latin-American rite of passage, and we’ll hear an intriguing tale of the remote south Pacific from writer Simon Winchester.
Guests:
- Joy Powers, Lake Effect
- Saskia Nassalang, Janaan Najeeb, Raejean Kanter, "Many Faces, One Humanity"
- Georgia Pabst, Milwaukee Magazine
- Simon Winchester, author, Pacific: Silicon Chips and Surfboards, Coral Reefs and Atomic Bombs, Brutal Dictators, Fading Empires, and the Coming Collision of the World’s Superpowers