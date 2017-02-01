The Monthly Beatdown with John Sieger: 'The Strangest Kind'

Every month, Milwaukee singer-songwriter John Sieger comes to the Lake Effect performance studio to play a song with friends and fellow musicians.

This month, Sieger will be performing at Boswell Book Company at an event for the book T. Bone Burnett: A Life in Pursuit. The book looks at the life of legendary music producer and singer-songwriter, T Bone Burnett.

In this The Monthly Beatdown with John Sieger, the eponymous singer-songwriter plays a tune with two members the group Semi-Twang, Mike Sieger on bass and Mike Hoffmann on Nashville, high strung guitar. Sieger wrote The Strangest Kind, which was recorded by the BoDean for their 1986 album Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams and was produced by T. Bone Burnett.