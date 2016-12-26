'My Son Wears Heels': One Mom's Experience Raising a Gender Nonconforming Child

By 18 minutes ago
  • Julie and Harry in 1993.
    Julie and Harry in 1993.
    Ken Hanson

*Originally aired in September 2016

There is a growing cultural conversation about gender identity in the United States. Shows like TransparentOrange is the New Black, and I Am Cait have all put transgender issues in the spotlight, and explored what it really means to be trans or gender nonconforming. But these concepts of gender diversity and identity weren't really talked about until recently.  

Author Julie Tarney is a Milwaukee native and in 1992, her two-year-old son Harry made a loaded statement: "Inside my head, I’m a girl.” At the time, it was pretty uncharted territory and there weren’t many stories of other parents in her situation. That’s part of what inspired Tarney to write her new book, My Son Wears Heels, which discusses the trials and tribulations of raising a gender diverse child without a guidebook. 

"There were very few resources, there was a lot of misinformation, a lot of stereotyping, little knowledge," she says. At the time, she lacked the vocabulary to even begin the conversation. "The language was very inadequate then. There were no terms like 'gender nonconforming' or 'gender expansive', 'gender fluid', even 'transgender.' Maybe it was being used in the medical community, but I'd never heard it." 

Harry in 2006.
Credit Julie Tarney

When Harry first told Tarney he felt like he was a girl inside, she didn't know what to make of it. Her first inclination was that Harry might be gay. She says that looking back, she feel ridiculous for thinking that. "It wasn't about sexual orientation at all," says Tarney. "It was about gender identity, that is who you know yourself to be inside." 

While Tarney admits she didn't always make the right decisions when raising Harry, she always tried to make his self-esteem her top priority. It wasn't always easy, but she hopes her own experience can serve as a kind of example for others. 

"I realized that I could be a voice for other LGBTQ kids," says Tarney. "I know that my story may help other parents. And bottom line, I think I want those parents to know they're not alone."

Julie and Harry at Barnes and Noble, posing with her book.
Credit Wendy Ploger

In My Son Wears Heels, Tarney describes her feelings of anxiety and stress, trying to navigate her own beliefs and the cultural environment her son was growing up in. It was tough. Looking back, she says she has a lot of regrets; if she could do things over, she would worry less and just let Harry be himself. 

"I used to think, 'Well, maybe Harry was just confused,'" says Tarney. "But I realized that Harry was never confused... I think at the time he was just speaking his truth and what he knew about himself at the time. And it was really I who was confused, not Harry." 

Tags: 
Boswell Books
Lake Effect

Related Content

Gayle Forman's First Adult Novel Wrestles With Idea Of The 'Bad Mom'

By Nov 21, 2016
Algonquin Publishing

Do you ever wonder what would happen if you drove past your exit on the highway, instead of going home to make dinner after work? Or what your destination would be, if you could just drop everything and head out on the road?

That’s the fantasy-turned-reality for the main character in Leave Me, the latest novel from bestselling author Gayle Forman.

'Sit Stay Heal' Explores a Family's Journey Through Grief with Their Labrador

By Sep 13, 2016
Mitch Teich

When Milwaukee writer Mel Miskimen's mother died, somewhat unexpectedly, a few years ago, it shook the foundation of her family.

At 57, Miskimen had not had to deal closely with the death of a loved one before. The loss left her, and her father, rudderless.

Enter: Seamus, Miskimen's cheerful Labrador retriever. Over the next year, Seamus played a key role in bringing father and daughter together, and getting each of them through their grief.

Milwaukee Author Takes Readers on a Difficult Emotional Journey

By Jun 27, 2016
Lauren Fox / laurenfoxwriter.com

Lauren Fox's third novel, Days of Awe, is a first person narrative that sends it's protagonist, Isabel, on a very difficult journey.

Throughout the course of a year, the character loses her best friend and her marriage. Isabel also metaphorically loses her daughter, a fairly typical teenager with the mood swings.

You Can Go Home Again: George Hodgman's 'Bettyville'

By Mar 9, 2016

Middle aged people often find themselves asked to provide care and support to aging and increasingly infirm parents – many of whom do not want to leave their homes to enter full time nursing home care. The stress many of those children feel is usually compounded by also needing to hold down a full time job at the same time.