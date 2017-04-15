North Korea Missile Launch Fails A Day After Military Parade

North Korea launched an unidentified missile, unsuccessfully, on Sunday morning from its east coast, near Sinpo, say U.S. military officials.

"The missile blew up almost immediately. The type of missile is still being assessed," the U.S. Pacific Command says in an emailed statement.

The failed missile launch comes just a day after North Korea brandished what appeared to be long-range and submarine-based missiles as part of a military parade, celebrating the 105th birthday of its late founder, Kim Il Sung.

Vice President Mike Pence, who's in contact with President Trump, was briefed on the situation while flying to South Korea, Jihye Lee tells our newscast.

"This is the same location as Pyongyang's latest missile launch 11 days ago, when another missile was said to have failed after flying some 60 km into the waters between Korea and Japan," Lee reports.

"The president and his military team are aware of North Korea's most recent unsuccessful missile launch. The president has no further comment," Secretary of Defense James Mattis said in a statement.

