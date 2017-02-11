Not My Job: We Ask Stephen Colbert 3 Questions Meant For Lena Dunham

We planned to have Lena Dunham, creator and star of HBO's Girls, as our Not My Job guest this week, but a snowstorm kept her from joining us at the last minute, so we quickly had to find someone without Thursday evening plans.

Late Show host Stephen Colbert very graciously jumped in to play our game, but we didn't have time to write new questions for him, so we'll just ask him all the questions we planned to ask Dunham.

He'll take a quiz called "Let's hug it out, bro!" Three questions about the male-bonding show Entourage for the creator of Girls ... no wait ... for comedian Stephen Colbert ... whatever. Click the audio link above to see how he does.

