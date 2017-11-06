On That Note: Performing Beethoven's 'Eyeglasses Duo'

By & 42 minutes ago

Cellist Robert Cohen joins Lake Effect each month in a series we call On That Note. We talk about everything from travel challenges to how to memorize music as we explore the life of a professional classical musician.

We’re changing it up a bit this month because this time Robert was able to bring along his Fine Arts Quartet colleague, violist Juan-Miguel Hernandez. And when you have such high caliber musicians in your studio, talking is good (and we do chat a bit after the music), but a concert is better.

Juan-Miguel and Robert perform the Duo for Viola and Cello by Ludwig van Beethoven, known as the Eyeglasses Duo.

On That Note
Lake Effect

