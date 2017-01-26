Poem: Dappled Things

Milwaukee poet Jenny Benjamin reads, "Dappled Things."

Glory be to God for dappled things…

All things counter, original, spare, strange… - From “Pied Beauty” Gerard Manley Hopkins

White and tawny, spotty belly

chocolate eyes outlined with sometimes

fear, sometimes courage to venture

out. Down the driveway, tail high,

ready for anything, except maybe,

no, not now, time to curl up, surrender,

give in and retreat, where the sun splays

strips of calling-to on a wood floor,

sawdust casts smoky fibers into the air.

The smell of work and tenderness.

She has adopted her first dog,

who would have told her this love

existed? The full heart opening wider to brown-white-

orange baby, dappled tummy for rolling

down into the dirty things that

announce the pup like an overture:

This song cannot be missed.

The dog-mom has spent her life

in search of purity.

That’s why she writes poetry.

She notes ink splotches on white paper,

freckles, scraped shins, stretch marks,

psoriasis marks, rivulets of veins under

the skin, fingers typing fonts, paint smears,

blurred lights after eye drops,

whirls of smoke on the air.

She’s read the dog is protecting

her when it rests on her feet.

Splotchy belly, warm and breathing,

on her toes, as she writes

nothing but da-da-da-da

hoping to hit the right notes this

time. Like love and the men

who have not made her feel so

since maybe the rugby player’s

endless arms around her.

Silly, a dog, who rises with the

cough of the littlest daughter,

the mumbling of the middle one,

the worries of the oldest,

in the night, beside her.

She has a companion, finally,

to survey the perimeter,

test the locks,

watch for even the slightest

change in smell or breath.

Everything all right?

She marvels at the scattered toys

on the wrong carpeting;

she faked it was the one she picked

out in the store. Because who in her

right mind wouldn’t recognize the

difference during installation?

Someone with too much

sight for other things,

like manners, pie making,

the correct use of pronouns and

commas.

How she loves the speckled dots

of dot to dots,

the page after page of scribbled

panda pictures from the littlest

daughter who started a panda club

at school, under the mom’s unknown

signals to love all things roly-poly,

black and white masses of wonder,

the here and there of contrary colors,

taking the eyes ping-ponging,

the quiet of leaves flickering in the

breeze, splaying shadow and light

dances on the chalked-in hopscotch.

And the hoola-hoop sparkle, rain specks on

cracked cement, giraffe hugs,

adolescent pimples plus cover-up,

braced teeth, leaked-on sheets,

this go-between when she feels so lost,

a sun ray searching in bruised clouds,

then she tells the daughters to go out there

and flub. It shows that they are living.

She knows to embrace the clay shards

smudged with oil, all those broken pots,

and the things she is handed as a mother:

chewed gum, bandaides with dried blood,

cupcake-crumb apple juice,

mottled flower-petal tangles of sweaters.

Looking down she sees dog paws,

cooling in puddles,

and then the making of step stones

on the patio that is Miss Havisham-ing weeds

between the cracks. Here she sits watching

crabapple blossoms twirl, listening

to the growly hum of beginnings.