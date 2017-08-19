Radio Chipstone: Wearing History

Sometimes the things passed down from a father to a daughter belong to a larger family - a greater community.

The object in question is a t-shirt worn by Lee McGee, who was a member of the N.A.A.C.P Youth Council. He marched with Father James Groppi during the 1967 Milwaukee Riots.

In February of this year, McGee's daughter, LeeSa McGee Nelson donated the shirt to the Wisconsin Historical Society. David Driscoll is the Curator of Economic History, Division of Museums and Historic Sites for the Wisconsin Historical Society. In this edition of Radio Chipstone, Driscoll and contributor gianofer fields discuss a piece of history that now belongs to all of us:

Material culture contributor Gianofer Fields curates the Radio Chipstone series. The project is funded by the Chipstone Foundation, a decorative arts foundation whose mission is preserving and interpreting their collection, as well as stimulating research and education in the decorative arts.