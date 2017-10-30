Russia Probe Results In Charges

The first indictment in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election has been issued.

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort’s former deputy Rick Gates have turned themselves in to law enforcement.

The indictment covers 12 counts, among them conspiracy against the United States.

We’ll go through the document and hear the latest.

GUESTS

Shane Harris, Senior writer, The Wall Street Journal; Future of War fellow, New America; author, “At War: The Rise of the Military-Internet Complex” and “The Watchers: The Rise of America’s Surveillance State.”

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

