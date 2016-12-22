Thursday on Lake Effect: ABCD Study, Astronomical Discoveries, 'Haunted Screens' Exhibit

Thursday on Lake Effect:

A Milwaukee researcher heads up the local effort to collect data for an enormous study of adolescent brain development. Then, contributor Jean Creighton highlight the important astronomy stories of the past year - including the discovery of gravitational waves. Plus, why the Milwaukee Art Museum brought in an exhibit centering on German films made nearly a century ago.

Guests:

Krista Lisdahl, principal investigator for Milwaukee study site, Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study

Jean Creighton, astronomy contributor

Margaret Andera, adjunct curator of contemporary art, Milwaukee Art Museum

Mitch Shiner, vibraphonist

Segments: