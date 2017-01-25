Thursday on Lake Effect: Augustine Prep, Assist Bhopal, Citizen Science, Fit For You

Thursday on Lake Effect:

We visit a new Milwaukee school opening this fall, which is slated to become the second largest private school in the city. Then, we hear from an area high school student, who is continuing her work to assist the victims of a 1980s industrial disaster. Plus, at a time when we’re considering the fate of federal science data, our astronomy contributor talks about how citizen scientists can become more involved with professional research. And our Fit for You contributor points to another reason why sudden January 1st lifestyle changes are doomed.

