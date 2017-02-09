Thursday on Lake Effect: Career and Technical Education, Nursing Shortage, Vitamin D, Latino Arts

Thursday on Lake Effect:
We examine the state of career and technical education in southeastern Wisconsin. Then, we look at how an industry-technical education partnership is seeking to reduce Wisconsin’s looming nursing shortage. Later, we discuss the science behind what Vitamin D can do, and the enduring popularity of a classical guitar festival and competition on Milwaukee’s near south side.
Guests:
- Joe Yeado, senior researcher, Public Policy Forum
- Dustin Hinton, CEO, Wisconsin and Michigan sector for United Healthcare
- Dr. Alexander Arnold, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry, UW-Milwaukee
- Rene Izquierdo, guitarist; Dinorah Marquez, Latino Arts Strings Program