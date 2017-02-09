Related Program: 
Thursday on Lake Effect: Career and Technical Education, Nursing Shortage, Vitamin D, Latino Arts

By Lake Effect 43 minutes ago

We examine the state of career and technical education in southeastern Wisconsin. Then, we look at how an industry-technical education partnership is seeking to reduce Wisconsin’s looming nursing shortage. Later, we discuss the science behind what Vitamin D can do, and the enduring popularity of a classical guitar festival and competition on Milwaukee’s near south side.

Guests:

  • Joe Yeado, senior researcher, Public Policy Forum
  • Dustin Hinton, CEO, Wisconsin and Michigan sector for United Healthcare
  • Dr. Alexander Arnold, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry, UW-Milwaukee
  • Rene Izquierdo, guitarist; Dinorah Marquez, Latino Arts Strings Program