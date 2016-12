Thursday on Lake Effect:

It’s a best of music show today, starting with local jazz pianist Mark Davis. Then, musician Sarah Aroeste explains why she writes and performs in the endangered language of Ladino. Later, English folk musician Josienne Clarke talks about her writing style, which some describe as a bit melancholic.

Guests:

Mark Davis, jazz pianist

Sarah Aroeste, Ladino musician

Josienne Clarke and Ben Walker, folk musicians

Segments: