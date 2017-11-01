Thursday on Lake Effect: Nanotechnology, Napa Valley Amid Wild Fires, Feast of Crispian

Thursday on Lake Effect:
A look at the future of nanotechnology. Later, an historical view of World War II and the Cold War from a man who spent six years in an East German Stasi prison. Plus, how the California wildfires are affecting the Napa Valley wine industry. And why the words of Shakespeare have great therapeutic value for military veterans.
Guests:
- Dr. Ben Feringa, professor of chemistry, University of Groningen
- Werner Juretzko, former undercover political operative, US Army’s G-2 Intelligence Service; Francis Gary Powers, jr., founder and chairman emeritus, Cold War Museum
- Ray Fister, Lake Effect contributor
- Feast of Crispian feature
- Mike Mangione, musician