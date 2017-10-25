Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: Politics Roundup, Lili K., History of Shadowcasts, Black Violin

Thursday on Lake Effect

News analyst Charlie Sykes talks about the potential impact of Senator Jeff Flake and his loud criticism of President Trump. Then, an in-studio chat and performance from Milwaukee’s Lili K. Later, a look at why the cult classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show still brings in audiences 40 years after its initial release. And a chat with one half of the classical/hip hop duo Black Violin ahead of their weekend performance at the Marcus Center.

Guests:

  • Charlie Sykes, news analyst
  • Lili K, musician
  • The Rocky Horror Picture Show feature
  • Black Violin, band