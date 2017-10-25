Thursday on Lake Effect: Politics Roundup, Lili K., History of Shadowcasts, Black Violin

Thursday on Lake Effect:

News analyst Charlie Sykes talks about the potential impact of Senator Jeff Flake and his loud criticism of President Trump. Then, an in-studio chat and performance from Milwaukee’s Lili K. Later, a look at why the cult classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show still brings in audiences 40 years after its initial release. And a chat with one half of the classical/hip hop duo Black Violin ahead of their weekend performance at the Marcus Center.

Guests: