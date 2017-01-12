Thursday on Lake Effect: 'The Unbanking of America,' Habitat for Humanity, Wrestling in Wisconsin

Thursday on Lake Effect:
Writer Lisa Servon explores the rise of alternative financial services and the decline in banks. We visit a local Habitat for Humanity de-construction team at work. And why watching men in tights duke it out in a wrestling ring continues to be so popular in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Lisa Servon, author, The Unbanking of America: How the New Middle Class Survives
- Habitat for Humanity de-construction crew
- Rich Rovito and Tom Conroy, writers, "Brotherhood of Bruisers" in Milwaukee Magazine