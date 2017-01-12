Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: 'The Unbanking of America,' Habitat for Humanity, Wrestling in Wisconsin

By Lake Effect 40 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect:

Writer Lisa Servon explores the rise of alternative financial services and the decline in banks. We visit a local Habitat for Humanity de-construction team at work. And why watching men in tights duke it out in a wrestling ring continues to be so popular in Wisconsin.

Guests:

  • Lisa Servon, author, The Unbanking of America: How the New Middle Class Survives
  • Habitat for Humanity de-construction crew
  • Rich Rovito and Tom Conroy, writers, "Brotherhood of Bruisers" in Milwaukee Magazine