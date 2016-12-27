Trapper Schoepp's 'Settlin' or Sleepin' Around' Featured in Milwaukee Film Festival

By & 29 seconds ago
  • Trapper Schoepp and actor Richard Riehle in "Settlin' and Sleepin' Around."
    Trapper Schoepp and actor Richard Riehle in "Settlin' and Sleepin' Around."
    youtube.com

*Originally aired September 2016

The Milwaukee Film Festival opens today. The eighth annual edition of the festival runs through October 6th and features some classic movies, along with remarkable recent films from national, international, and local filmmakers.

That last category is organized under the mantle of the Cream City Cinema series. Tonight, the series spotlights not just Milwaukee filmmakers, but musicians as well for its Milwaukee Music Video Show. Some of the most interesting and cinematic music videos from the region will screen, including the latest music video by Lake Effect alum Trapper Schoepp. "Settlin' or Sleepin' Around" features Trapper, along with character actor Richard Riehle, and was shot on Milwaukee’s east side:

"Trapper had a really clear vision that he wanted to have  a dichotomy between a young character and an old character," says Caroline Jaecks, the director and editor. In the song's context, the older character represents the frame of mind of feeling displaced in a setting of youthful change. For Jaecks, having the music video take place while students move in or out of houses was the ideal way to present that "chaotic transitional period."

Another crucial aspect to the music video was finding the right actor for the older character. For Schoepp, the only person for the job was actor Richard Riehle. "I'm such a big fan of the movie Office Space and of Richard and all of his different roles,” he says. “This goes without saying, but working with him was just working with someone on a completely next level of skill and expertise.”

Through the combination of local settings, the right extras, the perfect older character and fast pace, a “scripted spontaneity” expresses the “controlled chaos” within the music video experiment.

"We want everyone to feel the pace of the song, so that way later on, you don’t look at a scene and think, 'that really drags,'” says Jaecks. “We want everyone to be moving with the rhythm of the song at all times, whether it’s conscious or not.”

“Settlin’ and Sleepin’ Around” will screen tonight among other Milwaukee music videos at 9:30pm at the Oriental Theater.

Tags: 
music video
Milwaukee Music
Lake Effect

Related Content

Peter Mulvey Sets Off on 10th Annual Bike Tour

By Sep 14, 2016
Bonnie North

Milwaukee singer-songwriter Peter Mulvey has been a working and touring musician for 25 years. But for the past ten, the work involved in touring has been extra-strenuous.

Closing the Gaps: SistaStrings Perform, Talk Strange Fruit Music Festival

By Adam Miller Aug 10, 2016
Facebook

When Alton Sterling and Philando Castille were shot and killed by police officers, violinist Chauntee Ross arranged a dinner. The meal was a gathering of artists and friends, and they discussed what they could do to bring their community together.

With her musical partner (and sister), cellist Monique Ross, and saxophonist Jay Anderson, the Strange Fruit music festival was created. There, artists could use their talent to encourage unity and promote a positive image of African-American culture.

FREESPACE: Connecting & Inspiring Milwaukee Youth Through Music

By Aug 4, 2016
Photo courtesy of FREESPACE

Many high school English classes stress reading the classics of the Western Literary Canon: things like Romeo and Juliet, Wuthering Heights, or The Odyssey. But Pulaski High School English teacher Vincent Gaa wanted to give his students some material that they would connect to because it was based on their own interests.

"If you throw some Marx in front of a kid, they're not going to care," says Gaa. "I think the best teaching techniques are leading by example."

Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys on Milwaukee's Blues Renaissance

By Jonah Ness Jul 15, 2016

The Milwaukee area has a rich musical history whose earliest contributors helped unify emerging immigrant communities using polka and waltz. In the late 20th Century, the sound of Milwaukee music was often characterized using the punk garage band stylings of the Violent Femmes or the heartland rock of the BoDeans. But when you think of the blues, Milwaukee may not be the first city that comes to mind. One local band thinks that's about to change.