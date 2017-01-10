Travel To The Moon With David Bowie (360° Video)

NPR's YouTube channel, Skunk Bear, answers your science questions — and this week we picked one in honor of David Bowie.

Bowie was born on January 8 - the artist would have been 70 on Sunday. Today, January 10, marks the first anniversary of his death. Bowie filled his songs with references to space, and his first big hit, "Space Oddity," was released just days before humans first walked on the moon.

So, today we're tackling a very space-y question from an anonymous Tumblr user:



"Can you tell me how long it would take to walk to the moon? Could I make it there in my lifetime?"



Ridiculous, of course - what would you walk on? How would you breathe? Where would you put all the trail mix?

But we decided to take the question seriously. If a human set out walking at a reasonable pace today, stopping to eat and sleep and take a day off once in a while — how long would it take them to travel the distance that separates the earth and the moon?

We attempt the trip — virtually — in a 360 environment. As you watch our video, you'll be able to rotate your view by clicking and dragging (or by moving your mobile device) to see the things a moon bound hiker would see. What does the earth look like from the height of the Hubble telescope or from the height of a weather satellite?

To help pass the time, we brought along some of Bowie's music. It's only right that his major hits serve as milestones on our way to the moon.

