Tuesday on Lake Effect: Black-White Disparity, 'Reluctant Rebellions,' 'Mutual Admiration Society'

Tuesday on Lake Effect:
A new report shows some of Wisconsin’s racial inequities are deeper than ever. We explore some of the data with one of the authors. Later, Indo-Canadian-Milwaukee writer Shauna Singh Baldwin embraces the hyphens in her identity and in others. And 11-year-old Tessie Finley returns to the page in Milwaukee native, Lesley Kagen’s, newest novel.
Guests:
- Laura Dresser, associate director, COWS
- Shauna Singh Baldwin, author, Reluctant Rebellions
- Lesley Kagan, author, The Mutual Admiration Society