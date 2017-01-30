Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Black-White Disparity, 'Reluctant Rebellions,' 'Mutual Admiration Society'

By Lake Effect 1 minute ago
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect

A new report shows some of Wisconsin’s racial inequities are deeper than ever. We explore some of the data with one of the authors. Later, Indo-Canadian-Milwaukee writer Shauna Singh Baldwin embraces the hyphens in her identity and in others. And 11-year-old Tessie Finley returns to the page in Milwaukee native, Lesley Kagen’s, newest novel.

Guests:

  • Laura Dresser, associate director, COWS
  • Shauna Singh Baldwin, author, Reluctant Rebellions
  • Lesley Kagan, author, The Mutual Admiration Society

2016 has been a year of deep political divisions in this country.  But it would be a mistake to say that divisions are something unique to this year, or the United States.  They’re a phenomenon of which Milwaukee writer Shauna Singh Baldwin is keenly aware.