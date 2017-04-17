Related Program: 
Tuesday on Lake Effect: Constitutional Convention, Reclaiming Hartung Park, 'Mr. Burns'

What a modern day constitutional convention might look like. Later, the real timeline for reclaiming Hartung Park. We learn how millennials are driving change at the gym, and Luminous Theatre presents a play that uses The Simpsons TV show to explore the roots of mythology and legend.

  • Peter Rofes, professor of constitutional law, Marquette University Law School
  • Lynne Woerhle, board member, Hartung Park Community Association
  • Lauren Groh, Lake Effect contributor
  • Kate Wall, Vice President of Operations, YMCA of Waukesha
  • Leda Hoffmann and James Carrington, Mr. Burns, a Post Electric Play, Luminous Theatre

As Momentum Builds Behind Constitutional Convention Movement, Many Questions Remain Unanswered

By Feb 3, 2017
Junius Brutus Stearns - / Wikimedia

Since the current U.S. Constitution was created in 1787, the basic framework of the document has remain largely unchanged. But that could change.

A group of corporations and conservative legislators - known as ALEC, or the American Legislative Exchange Council - is pushing for an Article V Convention. The move, also known as a constitutional convention, could end in amending or completely changing the U.S. constitution.