Tuesday on Lake Effect: Constitutional Convention, Reclaiming Hartung Park, 'Mr. Burns'

Tuesday on Lake Effect:
What a modern day constitutional convention might look like. Later, the real timeline for reclaiming Hartung Park. We learn how millennials are driving change at the gym, and Luminous Theatre presents a play that uses The Simpsons TV show to explore the roots of mythology and legend.
Guests:
- Peter Rofes, professor of constitutional law, Marquette University Law School
- Lynne Woerhle, board member, Hartung Park Community Association
- Lauren Groh, Lake Effect contributor
- Kate Wall, Vice President of Operations, YMCA of Waukesha
- Leda Hoffmann and James Carrington, Mr. Burns, a Post Electric Play, Luminous Theatre