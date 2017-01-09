Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: George H.W. Bush's Legacy, Future of Diesel Cars, 'Burning Bright'

By Lake Effect 27 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect:

As a Presidential transition moves ahead, we look at how history is reassessing a past Republican President, George H.W. Bush. Then, in the wake of the Volkswagen emissions scandal, some car makers are still adamant there’s a future for diesel cars. Later, author Nicholas Petrie discusses the problem with writing a novel featuring futuristic technology, while modern technology continues to evolve. 

Guests: 

  • Jon Meacham, author, Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush 
  • Mark Savage and Dan Harmon, Lake Effect auto contributors
  • Nicholas Petrie, author, Burning Bright

Related Content

'Destiny and Power' Unveils the Private Personality of President George H.W. Bush

By Nov 30, 2016

In the final days before the November election, a letter by President George H.W. Bush was widely circulated on the internet and across the traditional media. It was a letter he wrote to his successor, Bill Clinton, as Clinton prepared to take up residency in the White House. The letter was a lot of things: gracious, thoughtful and for a lot of people, surprising.