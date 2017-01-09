Tuesday on Lake Effect: George H.W. Bush's Legacy, Future of Diesel Cars, 'Burning Bright'

Tuesday on Lake Effect:
As a Presidential transition moves ahead, we look at how history is reassessing a past Republican President, George H.W. Bush. Then, in the wake of the Volkswagen emissions scandal, some car makers are still adamant there’s a future for diesel cars. Later, author Nicholas Petrie discusses the problem with writing a novel featuring futuristic technology, while modern technology continues to evolve.
Guests:
- Jon Meacham, author, Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush
- Mark Savage and Dan Harmon, Lake Effect auto contributors
- Nicholas Petrie, author, Burning Bright