Tuesday on Lake Effect: Precious Lives, 'Pastoral Testimony,' 'A Memory of Muskets'

Tuesday on Lake Effect:

For the final episode of Precious Lives, we return to the first family we met in the series - the family of Laylah Petersen. Later, Wisconsin artist Rafael Salas discusses his art, currently on display in an exhibit called "Pastoral Testimony." Then, author Kathleen Ernst returns to one of her favorite places in her latest Chloe Ellefson mystery, A Memory of Muskets. And Lake Effect essayist, Jim Spangler, discusses the ultimate Christmas brag letter.

Guests:

Precious Lives, series

Rafael Salas, artist

Kathleen Ernst, author, Memory of Muskets

Segments: