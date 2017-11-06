Tuesday on Lake Effect: Randy Bryce Insights, 'When the World Seemed New,' Artist Siona Benjamin

Tuesday on Lake Effect:

Presidential scholar Jeff Engel discusses his new book on the presidency of George HW Bush - it was a one term administration that saw the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union. Then, we'll learn more about the candidacy of 1st District Congressional candidate Randy Bryce, who hopes to unseat Paul Ryan next November. And Indian Jewish artist Siona Benjamin is in town today - we'll meet her ahead of her talk at the Milwaukee Art Museum tonight.

Guests: