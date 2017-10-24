Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: 'Self-Made Woman,' Mental Health Awareness, Singer-Songwriter Shawn Colvin

By Lake Effect 38 minutes ago

Tuesday on Lake Effect:

The race for governor and lieutenant governor is heating up - we'll get analysis of the nascent races from JR Ross of wispolitics.com.  Later, a Greendale native talks about the challenges in life that led to a major transformation for her.  A play seeks to bring parts of the community together to combat the stigma of mental illness.  And 20 year after the success of "A Few Small Repairs", singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin prepares to perform the album in its entirety at Turner Hall this week.

Guests: 

  • JR Ross, wispolitics.com
  • Denise Chantarelle DuBois, author, "Self-Made Woman: A Memoir"
  • Brenda Wesley, NAMI; and Walter Lanier, Progressive Baptist Church
  • Shawn Colvin, singer/songwriter