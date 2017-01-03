Tuesday on Lake Effect: 'We Gotta Get Out of This Place,' Anodyne Pizza, His & Hers

Tuesday on Lake Effect:

It’s our Producer’s Choice edition where we revisit some of our favorite interviews from the past year. We’ll start with a book on the music of the Vietnam War era – and how songs had the power to unite people during a divisive time. Then, we learn how coffee farming practices can have an impact on global bird populations and take a trip to Anodyne Coffee Company. And we'll have a conversation with Jemele Hill and Michael Smith, the new hosts-to-be of ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Guests:

  • Doug Bradley and Craig Werner, authors, We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War
  • Dr. Robert Rice, Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center
  • Lacee Perry & Meara Downey, Anodyne Café & Pizza
  • Michael Smith and Jemele Hill, His and Hers

Related Content

Hey, What's That Sound? The Common Soundtrack of the Vietnam Era

Doug Bradley, Craig Werner

The Vietnam War marked a turning point in American history. The war took place during a time of turbulent social change – the 1960s and early 70s saw huge strides in women’s rights and civil rights. The country also witnessed the assassinations of a president, a presidential hopeful, a civil rights icon and the killing of unarmed protestors at Kent State by National Guardsmen.

Bird-Friendly Coffee Encourages Biodiversity

Brian Smith/U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Northeast Region / American Bird Conservancy/Flickr

“Bird-friendly” coffee might sound like coffee brewed and developed for our feathered friends, but it’s actually a certification for what is more commonly referred to as shade grown coffee. It’s coffee grown using agroforestry, which encourages more biodiversity, including a variety of trees, small mammals and birds.

Bringing Comfort Through Pizza & Coffee at Anodyne Bay View

Audrey Nowakowski

Some things are simply meant to go with your favorite morning beverage. Coffee and biscotti, coffee and cookies, coffee and breakfast foods, coffee and….pizza?

Yes, pizza. One Milwaukee company is delivering a unique experience to customers at Anodyne Bay View Café and Pizza.

There's No Debating the Love 'His & Hers' Hosts Bring to Sports

(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

The cable sports giant, ESPN, announced in October that it will soon launch a "reimagined version" of the network's signature show, the 5:00PM (Central time) broadcast of SportsCenter.  In the hosts' chairs will be Jemele Hill and Michael Smith, currently co-hosts of "His & Hers" on sister network, ESPN2.