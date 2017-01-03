Tuesday on Lake Effect: 'We Gotta Get Out of This Place,' Anodyne Pizza, His & Hers

Tuesday on Lake Effect:
It’s our Producer’s Choice edition where we revisit some of our favorite interviews from the past year. We’ll start with a book on the music of the Vietnam War era – and how songs had the power to unite people during a divisive time. Then, we learn how coffee farming practices can have an impact on global bird populations and take a trip to Anodyne Coffee Company. And we'll have a conversation with Jemele Hill and Michael Smith, the new hosts-to-be of ESPN’s SportsCenter.
Guests:
- Doug Bradley and Craig Werner, authors, We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War
- Dr. Robert Rice, Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center
- Lacee Perry & Meara Downey, Anodyne Café & Pizza
- Michael Smith and Jemele Hill, His and Hers