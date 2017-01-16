Tuesday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin Oil Pipelines, Understanding the Dow, Milwaukee Dancer's Fund

Tuesday on Lake Effect:
While the planned Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota continues to get national attention, we learn about the many pipelines already carrying oil through Wisconsin. Later, why you probably shouldn’t care if the Dow closes above 20,000. Then, we discuss the Milwaukee Dancer’s Fund and how it works to help retired dancers move on to new careers. Plus, the spiritual and secular find a home together in the poetry of Ed Block.
Guests:
- Dan Egan, reporter, Journal Sentinel
- Allan Sloan, financial columnist, Washington Post
- Rachel Malehorn and Janel Hutchinson, Milwaukee Dancer's Fund
- Ed Block, poet