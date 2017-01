WUWM's Dave Edwards talks with UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone.

Reflecting back on 2016, UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone says budget cuts and the continued disinvestment in public education posed challenges for his institution. And as he looks ahead to 2017, he believes that seismic shifts in higher education will continue to accelerate.

Also, UWM's 115th Commencement saw more that 2,200 individuals graduate.