Walker Talks Public Union Reform and Welfare Changes at Stop in Wauwatosa

Governor Walker says the Trump administration may be interested in trying to spread the principles of Act 10, nationwide.

During a stop in Wauwatosa Wednesday, Walker said he met with Vice President Mike Pence to talk about the Wisconsin law, which gutted public union rights. Meanwhile, Walker also used his Milwaukee-area appearance to reveal more about his upcoming two-year budget proposal. The governor says he's ready to put forth money to help keep families intact, while revamping the welfare system.

Governor Walker won’t deliver his budget address until next week. But he’s been busy previewing what people can expect. For instance, changes designed to wean people off the state's welfare programs. On Wednesday, Walker says he wants to adjust the Earned Income Tax Credit -- a program he trimmed, in 2011. The governor told the audience at the Wauwatosa Rotary Club that he plans to eliminate the EITC's marriage penalty.

“If two low income earners, two people who are working, but maybe just barely in the workforce, end up getting married, we don’t want to make it be a disadvantage. Cause right now, if they do that and they see a drop in what their credit is under the Earned Income Tax Credit. We want to get rid of that and so we smooth that out. We say you get married for the next three years to start out with, we’re going to let you choose the better of the two. Whether you file your taxes the way you would if you were single or you file them as a married couple jointly, whichever is the better deal for you, you get to claim as an incentive for you,” Walker says.

The governor also told the crowd, he plans to pursue drug testing for welfare recipients and job training programs for people with school-aged children. And he touted a school of thought called the "Success Sequence."

Walker says his welfare overhaul will include initiatives to send children "clear and direct messages" about the importance of following the Success Sequence.

“It’s not about morals, it’s not about just values, although, I would think morals and values would suggest the success sequence as accurate, it’s about science. The data has shown us the success sequence that says if you’re a young person and you’re looking ahead to your future, if you stay in school, you graduate, you get a job, you wait until you’re 21 and married to have a child, you will succeed at life,” Walker says.

Walker says the data show people who complete those steps, have a 75 percent chance of entering the middle class -- regardless of their background. The governor says he'll share full details about his welfare program changes when he gives his budget address one week from today.