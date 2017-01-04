Wednesday on Lake Effect: Blue Zones Initiative, Phthalates in Food, Changing Food Relationships

Wednesday on Lake Effect:
Leaders at a Wisconsin hospital are spearheading an effort to improve the well-being of Dodge County. Later, you may be getting more than a side of fries when you order fast food. You could be ingesting hormone disruptors. And, how your relationship with food might be complicating your effort to maintain a healthy weight.
Guests:
- Linda Klinger, project leader, Dodge County Blue Zones Initiative; Kim Miller, president and CEO, Beaver Dam Community Hospitals
- Ami Zota, assistant professor, George Washington College
- Dr. Katrina Ubell, Healthy Weight in Healthcare
- Lili K., singer-songwriter