Wednesday on Lake Effect: Blue Zones Initiative, Phthalates in Food, Changing Food Relationships

Wednesday on Lake Effect

Leaders at a Wisconsin hospital are spearheading an effort to improve the well-being of Dodge County. Later, you may be getting more than a side of fries when you order fast food. You could be ingesting hormone disruptors. And, how your relationship with food might be complicating your effort to maintain a healthy weight.

  • Linda Klinger, project leader, Dodge County Blue Zones Initiative; Kim Miller, president and CEO, Beaver Dam Community Hospitals
  • Ami Zota, assistant professor, George Washington College
  • Dr. Katrina Ubell, Healthy Weight in Healthcare
  • Lili K., singer-songwriter

Fast Food Consumption May Increase Exposure to Industrial Chemicals

By Apr 28, 2016
It’s no secret that fast food is probably not the best choice if you’re concerned about fat, salt or the origins of the meat or dairy products. If that weren’t enough, new research shows you may be ingesting more than your recommended daily allowance of hormone disruptors, along with your side of fries.

A new study published by Environmental Health Perspectives found people who frequently eat fast food have nearly 40% more phthalates in their blood than those who eat less or no fast food. So what are phthalates? 