Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: Developing Countries, Musician Johnny Clegg, Graviational Waves

By Lake Effect 1 minute ago

Wednesday on Lake Effect

A look at the global fight against poverty in developing countries, and the misconceptions that remain in the western world. Later, a pioneering African musician prepares to write the coda for his boundary-breaking half-century career. Plus, we learn about the origins of gravitational waves, and a production at the Urban Ecology Center explores how movement and mindfulness can shape how we experience the natural world.

Guests:

  • Steve Radelet, professor and director of the Global Human Development Program at Georgetown University
  • Johnny Clegg, musician
  • Jean Creighton, director, Manfred Olson Planetarium
  • Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra