Wednesday on Lake Effect: Lincoln Hills, Neutrinos, Cosmic Background Explorer, Nora Jane Struthers

Wednesday on Lake Effect

An update on the controversy over Wisconsin's Lincoln Hills juvenile corrections center, two years after it first made headlines. Later, a Wisconsin scientist is gathering data from the South Pole to study some fundamental questions about the universe. Then, a Nobel prize-winning physicist explains why he’s not discouraged by current attitudes towards science. Plus, a conversation and performance from Nora Jane Struthers and the Party Line.

Guests:

  • LaToya Dennis, WUWM News
  • Justin Vandenbroucke, assistant professor of physics and astronomy, UW-Madison
  • Dr. John Mather, senior project scientist, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
  • Nora Jane Struthers and the Party Line