Wednesday on Lake Effect: Lincoln Hills, Neutrinos, Cosmic Background Explorer, Nora Jane Struthers

Wednesday on Lake Effect:
An update on the controversy over Wisconsin's Lincoln Hills juvenile corrections center, two years after it first made headlines. Later, a Wisconsin scientist is gathering data from the South Pole to study some fundamental questions about the universe. Then, a Nobel prize-winning physicist explains why he’s not discouraged by current attitudes towards science. Plus, a conversation and performance from Nora Jane Struthers and the Party Line.
Guests:
- LaToya Dennis, WUWM News
- Justin Vandenbroucke, assistant professor of physics and astronomy, UW-Madison
- Dr. John Mather, senior project scientist, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
- Nora Jane Struthers and the Party Line