Wednesday on Lake Effect: NPR's Michel Martin, Water Education, 'ParqEx,' Milwaukeee Opera Theatre

When you think of cities that have a parking problem, Milwaukee most-likely doesn't come to mind. For those who live and work in the city, the biggest issue with parking is usually finding a free spot.

But then of course, there’s Summerfest. Or the State Fair. Or the myriad of other events that take place in and around the city. And waiting in line for parking, when all you really want is a corn dog, can be incredibly frustrating.