Wednesday on Lake Effect: NPR's Michel Martin, Water Education, 'ParqEx,' Milwaukeee Opera Theatre


Wednesday on Lake Effect:

We talk with NPR’s Michel Martin, in town for a speaking engagement, about news in the age of twitter and the compact between journalists and the public . Then, a new course hopes to get students thinking differently about water. We'll learn about a new parking app called “ParqEx” heading to Milwaukee, and we’ll talk with Milwaukee Opera Theatre about their reimagining of Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

Guests:

  • Michel Martin, Weekend Host of NPR’s All Things Considered
  • William Kort, Adjunct Instructor at UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences
  • Vivek Mehra, founder & CEO of ParqEx
  • Jill Anna Ponasik & Danny Brylow, Milwaukee Opera Theatre; Brian Rott, Quasimondo Physical Theatre

NPR's Michel Martin: 'Social Justice and Freedom of the Press Go Hand in Hand'


Clare Peterson / Marquette

As President Obama prepares to give the final press conference of his presidency on Wednesday, NPR's Michel Martin is looking towards the next Administration with a wary - but not entirely pessimistic - eye.

ParqEx Parking App Expands To Milwaukee and Madison


whim_dachs / Fotolia

When you think of cities that have a parking problem, Milwaukee most-likely doesn't come to mind. For those who live and work in the city, the biggest issue with parking is usually finding a free spot.

But then of course, there’s Summerfest. Or the State Fair. Or the myriad of other events that take place in and around the city. And waiting in line for parking, when all you really want is a corn dog, can be incredibly frustrating.