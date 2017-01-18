Wednesday on Lake Effect: NPR's Michel Martin, Water Education, 'ParqEx,' Milwaukeee Opera Theatre

Wednesday on Lake Effect:
We talk with NPR’s Michel Martin, in town for a speaking engagement, about news in the age of twitter and the compact between journalists and the public . Then, a new course hopes to get students thinking differently about water. We'll learn about a new parking app called “ParqEx” heading to Milwaukee, and we’ll talk with Milwaukee Opera Theatre about their reimagining of Mozart’s The Magic Flute.
Guests:
- Michel Martin, Weekend Host of NPR’s All Things Considered
- William Kort, Adjunct Instructor at UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences
- Vivek Mehra, founder & CEO of ParqEx
- Jill Anna Ponasik & Danny Brylow, Milwaukee Opera Theatre; Brian Rott, Quasimondo Physical Theatre