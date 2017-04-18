Wednesday on Lake Effect: Resettling in Wisconsin, Sea Grant, Rose Wine, 'Carnival'

Wednesday on Lake Effect:

We meet a member of a Syrian refugee family and one of the locals who helped him and his family settle in Milwaukee. Then, as our coverage leading up to Earth Day continues, we catch up with a scientist working to understand Lake Michigan’s changed food web. Our wine contributor Ray Fister stops by to sing the praises of a wine that many of us dismiss: Rosé. And In Tandem Theatre turns its entire space into a midway and big top to present the 1961 musical, Carnival.

Guests: