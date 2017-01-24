Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: Truth in Sentencing, 'Disgraced,' Renovated UWM Panther Arena

By Lake Effect 9 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect:

A Marquette law professor talks about the impact of Wisconsin’s Truth in Sentencing policies. Later, playwright Ayad Ahktar cautions against extrapolating too much from his Pulitzer-winning play, Disgraced. And we go behind the scenes at the recently renovated UWM Panther Arena.

Guests:

  • Michael O’Hear, author, Wisconsin Sentencing in the Tough on Crime Era: How Judges Retained Power and Why Mass Incarceration Happened Anyway
  • Ayad Akhtar, playwright, Disgraced
  • Russ Staerkel, president and CEO, Wisconsin Center District