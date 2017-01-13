What Happens When Hackers Hijack Our Smart Devices?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Networks

About Avi Rubin's TED Talk

Computer scientist Avi Rubin says all our smart devices — cars, phones, even fitness trackers — can be hacked. He warns that our network of connected technology puts us at increased risk for cyberattacks.

About Avi Rubin

Avi Rubin is a professor of computer science and director of the Health and Medical Security Lab at Johns Hopkins University. His research is focused on the security of electronic records, including medical and voting records.

He is also the founder of Harbor Labs, which provides expert testimony and review in legal cases related to high tech security. Rubin has authored several books related to electronic security, including Brave New Ballot.

