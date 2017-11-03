What will the GOP tax bill do for the economy?

Sudeep Reddy of Politico and Don Lee of the Los Angeles Times join us to discuss this week’s business and economic news. We breakdown what exactly the 261,000 new jobs, the dropping of the unemployment rate and the new GOP tax plan mean for the economy. We also discuss what changes could happen when Jerome Powell replaces Janet Yellen as Federal Reserve chair. Lastly, we touch on what to expect of President Donald Trump’s Asia trip.