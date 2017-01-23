Wisconsin Women March on Washington

  • Protesters walk during the WomenÕs March on Washington, with the U.S. Capitol in the background, on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Over the weekend, people on every continent took to the streets to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump, and support those they say they fear will be marginalized under his administration.

By some estimates, more than 3 million people were involved in the protests which sprouted up in cities across the nation, including several here in Wisconsin.

But many chose to go to our nation's capital by plane, train or automobile. And among them were many marchers from Milwaukee.

Lake Effect's Joy Powers was in D.C. this past weekend to talk to Milwaukeeans at the Women's March on Washington. Voices in the feature include Colleen Reilly, Katie Keelan, Pamela Potter-Billings, Marguerite Temple and Carmen Petrie.

