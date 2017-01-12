Wisconsinites Share Hopes, Fears as Trump Inauguration Approaches

What do you want President-elect Donald Trump to know about you and your community?
WUWM, WPR and NPR asked that question during its A Nation Engaged community conversation Wednesday evening at The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee in Milwaukee.
NPR Political Correspondent Don Gonyea moderated a panel and took comments and questions from the audience, with the help of WUWM's Mitch Teich, who is the executive producer of Lake Effect, and WPR's Kyla Calvert Mason.
The panel included:
- Julaine Appling, Wisconsin Family Action
- Ricardo Diaz, United Community Center
- Robin Moore, Republican Women of Waukesha
- Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Voces de la Frontera
- Fred Royal, NAACP Milwaukee
- Tim Sheehy, Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce
The hopes people expressed include respect, civility and a sense of certainty about what the next president truly believes.
WUWM and NPR will broadcast more of the forum on Monday, Jan. 16.