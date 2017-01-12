Wisconsinites Share Hopes, Fears as Trump Inauguration Approaches

What do you want President-elect Donald Trump to know about you and your community?

WUWM, WPR and NPR asked that question during its A Nation Engaged community conversation Wednesday evening at The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee in Milwaukee.

NPR Political Correspondent Don Gonyea moderated a panel and took comments and questions from the audience, with the help of WUWM's Mitch Teich, who is the executive producer of Lake Effect, and WPR's Kyla Calvert Mason.

The panel included:

Julaine Appling, Wisconsin Family Action

Ricardo Diaz, United Community Center

Robin Moore, Republican Women of Waukesha

Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Voces de la Frontera

Fred Royal, NAACP Milwaukee

Tim Sheehy, Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce

The hopes people expressed include respect, civility and a sense of certainty about what the next president truly believes.

WUWM and NPR will broadcast more of the forum on Monday, Jan. 16.