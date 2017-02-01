Wisconsin's Stamp on Super Bowl 51: The Game Program

By 7 minutes ago
  • The official game program for Super Bowl LI.
    The official game program for Super Bowl LI.
    Courtesy Quad/Graphics

Super Bowl 51 will kick off on Sunday in Houston.  Many football fans here in Wisconsin are still miffed that it will be the Atlanta Falcons, and not the Green Bay Packers, representing the NFC in the game against the New England Patriots.

But Wisconsin will be represented in its own way in the stadium, and in the homes of hundreds of thousands of football fans around the world.  This year’s physical Super Bowl game program was printed in Lomira, Wisconsin, by Quad/Graphics.

The Wisconsin company has, for more than 20 years, printed the Super Bowl game program.

Super Bowl programs were already being bound and prepared for shipment on Monday in Quad/Graphics’ Lomira plant.
Credit Courtesy Quad/Graphics

Bob Lang, senior customer account manager for Quad/Graphics, says the company's rapid turnaround time makes the Super Bowl program publication process unique. 

A three-person creative content team from publisher H.O. Zimman embeds itself at the Lomira plant and turns the program around within hours of the conference championships. 

"You've got to wait for the games to unfold on that Sunday, and then you have to, as fast as you can, get it [the program] printed, get it bound and get it shipped, and that obviously takes time," Lang explains. "The clock is ticking, and literally as soon as that final buzzer goes on that second game, it's like hustle, hustle, hustle. It really has to happen."

Thanks to technological advancements in film, pressing speeds and binding equipment, Lang says Quad/Graphics's throughput has improved  by 50% over the past 20 years. 

He also attributes the success of production day to the Lomira plant team's efficiency and expertise. "They know about how long it should take the department ahead of them to do what they got to do. So that flow is just kind of natural with the amount of excitement that the plant has surrounding the game and producing the program."

This year’s program clocks in at almost 300 pages, and is on newsstands now.

Bound programs ride the conveying system on a Quad/Graphics binder in the company’s Lomira plant.
Credit Courtesy Quad/Graphics

Tags: 
sports
business
Lake Effect

Related Content

UWM Panther Arena Renovation Mixes Nostalgia With Modern Updates

By Jan 25, 2017
Mitch Teich

Just north of the BMO Harris Bradley Center, a massive superstructure is rising from an open field. The city’s new sports arena currently under construction is scheduled for completion in 2018, and will be the new home for the Milwaukee Bucks, who have been based at the Bradley Center since 1985. 

Sportscaster Dick Enberg Revisits the Friendship of a Lifetime in 'McGuire'

By Jan 19, 2017
Photo courtesy of Department of Special Collections and University Archives, Marquette University Libraries

Dick Enberg retired last fall from a sixty-year career as a sports broadcaster.  In that time, he covered eight Super Bowls, tennis's Grand Slam events, and thousands of baseball and basketball games.  Enberg worked with scores of fellow broadcasters, from Merlin Olsen to Joe Morgan to Bud Collins.  But of all the people he shared a broadcast booth, one rises to the top.

There's No Debating the Love 'His & Hers' Hosts Bring to Sports

By Jan 3, 2017
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

The cable sports giant, ESPN, announced in October that it will soon launch a "reimagined version" of the network's signature show, the 5:00PM (Central time) broadcast of SportsCenter.  In the hosts' chairs will be Jemele Hill and Michael Smith, currently co-hosts of "His & Hers" on sister network, ESPN2.