Yoko Ono Working On Biopic About Her Relationship And Activism With John Lennon

Yoko Ono is reportedly working with producer Michael De Luca on a biopic about the life, relationship and activism she shared with John Lennon before his death on Dec. 9, 1980, writes The Hollywood Reporter. (That the artist retweeted a story on the project seems to validate the Reporter's... reportage.)

Before his death, Lennon and Ono produced and directed a number of experimental films together, including Erection, Up Your Legs Forever, Rape and Freedom, among others. After Lennon's assassination, Ono produced three documentaries on the life and work of her late husband, as well as a short film in 2009 titled Half Kenneth.

Michael De Luca is credited as a producer on 70 films, including Moneyball, Fifty Shades of Grey and The Social Network. Anthony McCarten, the film's writer, is also writing the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, about the leadup to the band's seminal Live Aid appearance in 1985.

"The story will focus on ripe and relevant themes of love, courage and activism in the U.S. — with the intention of inspiring today's youth to stand up for and have a clear vision for the world they want," De Luca told the Reporter.

