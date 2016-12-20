#101 Precious Lives: A Search for Answers

By Dec 20, 2016
  • Ashley Fogl and Amanda Legler - Laylah’s mother and godmother - speak with Precious Lives.
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

This is the final episode of Precious Lives. And for this final story, we thought we’d return to the first family we met - the family of Laylah Petersen.

Two years ago, we interviewed Ashley Fogl and Amanda Legler.

Start From The Beginning: #001 Precious Lives: How Do You Measure the Loss of a Five-Year-Old Girl?

Milwaukee has come to know Laylah as the 5-year-old girl who was shot and killed while sitting on her grandfather’s lap.

To Ashley, Laylah was a daughter; to Amanda, a goddaughter.

In the two years since losing Laylah, they have been left with lots of questions. Mostly, why? Why did this happen?

Our final episode of Precious Lives returns to those questions. We learn from three Milwaukee Police Department detectives - Rose Marie Galindo, Kathy Spano and Erik Villareal - how they managed to untangle a web of close social relationships and sort through confusing details to get answers for the family.

This is a story of shoe-leather detective work, a family trying to cope and a city still in the grips of gun violence.

Precious Lives

#100 Precious Lives: Breaking the Cycle of Violence

By Dec 13, 2016
yeyen, fotolia

On June 11, 1994, Garland Hampton woke up around 10:30 am. He poured himself a bowl cereal, took a shower and went to a friend’s birthday party. That evening, Garland got into a fight with a fellow gang member. He pointed a 9-millimeter pistol at Donell Storks and shot him in the left side of the head.

Both boys were 15 years old.

Garland was arrested on homicide charges the next day. He wrote in his police report: “I feel very sorry about what happened.”

#099 Precious Lives: A Pediatric Surgeon’s Plea To End Gun Deaths in Milwaukee

By Dec 6, 2016
Mike DeSisti | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Well over a decade ago, pediatric surgeon Dr. John Densmore and his wife bought their first home. He had just started his residency at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

"You know what I remember fondly about it was that people looked out for each other," Densmore says. For instance, he’d come home after a long shift to find his walk shoveled. But, there were problems.

"I remember on a run by a park near that house one day that a Hmong kid had been shot," he says. "Sort of being dumbstruck that that could happen so close to where I was living."