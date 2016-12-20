101 Precious Lives: A Search for Answers

This is the final episode of Precious Lives. And for this final story, we thought we’d return to the first family we met - the family of Laylah Petersen.

Two years ago, we interviewed Ashley Fogl and Amanda Legler.

Start From The Beginning: #001 Precious Lives: How Do You Measure the Loss of a Five-Year-Old Girl?

Milwaukee has come to know Laylah as the 5-year-old girl who was shot and killed while sitting on her grandfather’s lap.

To Ashley, Laylah was a daughter; to Amanda, a goddaughter.

In the two years since losing Laylah, they have been left with lots of questions. Mostly, why? Why did this happen?

Our final episode of Precious Lives returns to those questions. We learn from three Milwaukee Police Department detectives - Rose Marie Galindo, Kathy Spano and Erik Villareal - how they managed to untangle a web of close social relationships and sort through confusing details to get answers for the family.

This is a story of shoe-leather detective work, a family trying to cope and a city still in the grips of gun violence.