Brookfield Native Transforms Faces On Stage and Camera

Jorie Malan's, a Brookfield native who now lives in Atlanta, work as a makeup artist has included stints on Broadway shows, television and film work.

Malan's resume includes major Broadway shows such as The Lion King, Mary Poppins, Shrek and Grease, as well as films and TV shows. She's currently wrapping up production on the fourth season of Fox's Sleepy Hollow.

She’s also the daughter of WTMJ meteorologist John Malan who is due to retire from his 30-year television career at the end of the month.

Jorie Malan spoke with Lake Effect contributor Jessie Garcia about how it all started for her.

"Something that drew me to this field is [the] stage makeup class I took when I was a theater major," she says. "I thought it was just so cool that you can transform a face so much, to be unrecognizable through makeup."

As a makeup artist on set, Malan is the first to arrive to work at 4:30 a.m. and spends hours touching up makeup during shoots.  However, she says she is constantly inspired by the creative teams surrounding her.

"One of my favorite things is watching these productions come together because there's so many departments that make it all happen. There are these sets that are so beautiful, and it's just amazing how it all comes together," Malan says.

